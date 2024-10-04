Disney+ is teasing Out of My Mind, a new movie about a girl who has cerebral palsy and pushes beyond the boundaries imposed by others as she navigates sixth grade.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Because she is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, she is not given the same opportunities as her classmates," an official description reads. "When a young educator notices her students's untapped potential and Melody starts to participate in mainstream education, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it."

Phoebe-Rae Taylor portrays Melody, and Jennifer Aniston voices Melody's thoughts.

"Obviously, this isn't my voice," she says in the trailer. "I can't talk. And I can sound like whoever I want, so I picked Jennifer Aniston."

The preview shows Melody's parents, portrayed by Rosemarie DeWitt and Luke Kirby, getting her a medi-talker to vocalize what she wants to say.

"You have a voice," DeWitt says. "Let them hear you."

Michael Chernus, Courtney Taylor and Judith Light also star.

The film was inspired by Sharon M. Draper's book.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Out of My Mind streams on Disney+ Nov. 22.