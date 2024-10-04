Girl with cerebral palsy pushes boundaries in 'Out of My Mind'
UPI News Service, 10/04/2024
Disney+ is teasing Out of My Mind, a new movie about a girl who has cerebral palsy and pushes beyond the boundaries imposed by others as she navigates sixth grade.
"Because she is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, she is not given the same opportunities as her classmates," an official description reads. "When a young educator notices her students's untapped potential and Melody starts to participate in mainstream education, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it."
Phoebe-Rae Taylor portrays Melody, and Jennifer Aniston voices Melody's thoughts.
"Obviously, this isn't my voice," she says in the trailer. "I can't talk. And I can sound like whoever I want, so I picked Jennifer Aniston."
The preview shows Melody's parents, portrayed by Rosemarie DeWitt and Luke Kirby, getting her a medi-talker to vocalize what she wants to say.
"You have a voice," DeWitt says. "Let them hear you."
