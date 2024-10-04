Sabrina Carpenter performed "Espresso" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Thursday night.

The 25-year-old singer strutted out in a glittering silver leotard, and sat in Jimmy Fallon 's chair behind his desk as she sang the lyrics, "I'm working late, 'cause I'm a singer."

Carpenter performed "Please, Please, Please" on Tonight in August to coincide with the release of her Short n' Sweet album.

"It does really feel like a self-titled album to me. Short n' Sweet is sort of like 'Sabrina' in another language to me," she said at the time.

Carpenter is now on her Short n' Sweet tour, which wraps Nov. 18.