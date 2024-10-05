Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Philosopher Denis Diderot in 1713

-- Chester A. Arthur, 21st president of the United States, in 1829

-- Filmmaker Louis Lumiere in 1864

-- Restaurant entrepreneur Ray Kroc in 1902

-- Comic Larry Fine of The Three Stooges in 1902

-- "Family Circus" cartoonist Bil Keane in 1922

-- Actor Glynis Johns in 1923

-- Actor/comedian Bill Dana in 1924

-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Switzer in 1937 (age 87)

-- Musician Steve Miller in 1943 (age 81)

-- Musician Brian Johnson (AC/DC) in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician/political activist Bob Geldof (Boomtown Rats) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Karen Allen in 1951 (age 73)

-- Filmmaker/writer Clive Barker in 1952 (age 72)

-- Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in 1952 (age 72)

-- Comedian/actor Bernie Mac in 1957

-- Astrophysicist/TV personality Neil DeGrasse Tyson in 1958 (age 66)

-- Architect Maya Lin in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Daniel Baldwin in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician David Bryson (Counting Crows) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Auto racer Michael Andretti in 1962 (age 62)

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Laura Davies in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician Dave Dederer (Presidents of the United States of America) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Mario Lemieux in 1965 (age 59)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Patrick Roy in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Guy Pearce in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor/musician Heather Headley in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician/writer Colin Meloy (Decemberists) in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician Brian Mashburn (Save Ferris) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Parminder Nagra in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Scott Weinger in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Kate Winslet in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician James Valentine (Maroon 5) in 1978 (age 46)

-- Musician Paul Thomas (Good Charlotte) in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Jesse Eisenberg in 1983 (age 41)

-- Heiress/TV personality Nicky Hilton in 1983 (age 41)

-- NFL tight end/actor Travis Kelce in 1989 (age 35)

-- Musician Betty Who, born Jessica Anne Newham, in 1991 (age 33);

-- Actor Jacob Tremblay in 2006 (age 18)