Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- Philosopher Denis Diderot in 1713-- Chester A. Arthur, 21st president of the United States, in 1829-- Filmmaker Louis Lumiere in 1864-- Restaurant entrepreneur Ray Kroc in 1902-- Comic Larry Fine of The Three Stooges in 1902-- "Family Circus" cartoonist Bil Keane in 1922-- Actor Glynis Johns in 1923-- Actor\/comedian Bill Dana in 1924-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Switzer in 1937 (age 87)-- Musician Steve Miller in 1943 (age 81)-- Musician Brian Johnson (AC\/DC) in 1947 (age 77)-- Musician\/political activist Bob Geldof (Boomtown Rats) in 1951 (age 73)-- Actor Karen Allen in 1951 (age 73)-- Filmmaker\/writer Clive Barker in 1952 (age 72)-- Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in 1952 (age 72)-- Comedian\/actor Bernie Mac in 1957-- Astrophysicist\/TV personality Neil DeGrasse Tyson in 1958 (age 66)-- Architect Maya Lin in 1959 (age 65)-- Actor Daniel Baldwin in 1960 (age 64)-- Musician David Bryson (Counting Crows) in 1961 (age 63)-- Auto racer Michael Andretti in 1962 (age 62)-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Laura Davies in 1963 (age 61)-- Musician Dave Dederer (Presidents of the United States of America) in 1964 (age 60)-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Mario Lemieux in 1965 (age 59)-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Patrick Roy in 1965 (age 59)-- Actor Guy Pearce in 1967 (age 57)-- Actor\/musician Heather Headley in 1974 (age 50)-- Musician\/writer Colin Meloy (Decemberists) in 1974 (age 50)-- Musician Brian Mashburn (Save Ferris) in 1975 (age 49)-- Actor Parminder Nagra in 1975 (age 49)-- Actor Scott Weinger in 1975 (age 49)-- Actor Kate Winslet in 1975 (age 49)-- Musician James Valentine (Maroon 5) in 1978 (age 46)-- Musician Paul Thomas (Good Charlotte) in 1980 (age 44)-- Actor Jesse Eisenberg in 1983 (age 41)-- Heiress\/TV personality Nicky Hilton in 1983 (age 41)-- NFL tight end\/actor Travis Kelce in 1989 (age 35)-- Musician Betty Who, born Jessica Anne Newham, in 1991 (age 33);-- Actor Jacob Tremblay in 2006 (age 18)