Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Jupiter Hammon, America's first published Black poet, in 1711

-- Pope John Paul I in 1912

-- Writer Arthur Miller in 1915

-- Actor Rita Hayworth in 1918

-- Football Hall of Fame member Don Coryell in 1924

-- Writer Jimmy Breslin in 1930

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Astronaut William Anders in 1933

-- Daredevil Robert "Evel" Knievel in 1938

-- Musician Jim Seals (Seals & Crofts) in 1941

-- Musician Gary Puckett (Gary Puckett & the Union Gap/Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band) in 1942 (age 82)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning pole vaulter Bob Seagren in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Michael McKean in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Margot Kidder in 1948

-- Actor George Wendt in 1948 (age 76)

-- Astronaut Mae Jemison, the first Black woman in space, in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Alan Jackson in 1958 (age 66)

-- Comedian Norm Macdonald in 1959

-- Actor Grant Shaud in 1961 (age 63)

-- Animator/actor Mike Judge in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor/writer Mark Gatiss in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Rene Dif (Aqua) in 1967 (age 57)

-- Musician Ziggy Marley in 1968 (age 56)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Wyclef Jean (Fugees/Soul Assassins) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Wood Harris in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Chris Kirkpatrick (NSYNC) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Matthew Macfadyen in 1974 (age 50)

-- MMA fighter Holly Holm in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Felicity Jones in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Max Irons in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Jacob Artist in 1992 (age 32)