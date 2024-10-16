Singer Liam Payne died Wednesday in a fall from a CasaSur hotel third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires. CNN and ABC7 confirmed the incident with local police. He was 31.

The band debuted on The X Factor Season 7. Though they did not win, they released five albums before their hiatus in 2015.

One Direction was also featured in the Morgan Spurlock concert film One Direction: This Is Us. Payne released a solo album and was working on a second.

His last released single was "Teardrops" in March.