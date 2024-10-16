Mason Dye, who portrayed Jason Carver in Stranger Things, is joining the final season of The Boys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dye will star as Bombsight in Season 5, the show announced.

Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) had previously been confirmed for the final season, but his role has not yet been revealed.

The Boys pits a group of vigilantes against amoral superheroes and was inspired by the comic book created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Deadline reports that an offshoot known as Vought Rising will also feature Dye's character.