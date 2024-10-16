Watson, a new series inspired by Sherlock Holmes, will premiere Jan. 26 on CBS, the network said Wednesday.

The upcoming medical mystery drama follows Dr. John Watson's return to his medical practice after Moriarty kills Holmes, the fictional detective who first appeared in novels by British author Arthur Conan Doyle.

Morris Chestnut (The Resident) portrays Watson, a friend and partner of the late Holmes.

"Watson is a medical show with a strong investigative spine," an official description reads. "Featuring a modern version of one of history's greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries."

Chestnut is also an executive producer on the series.

Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann and Rochelle Aytes also star.

Watson premieres Jan. 26 at 10:00 p.m. EST on CBS, following the AFC Championship Game. The episode will stream on Paramount+ the following day.