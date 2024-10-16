Netflix is teasing a new holiday thriller starring Rocketman's Taron Egerton and Ozark's Jason Bateman.

In Carry-On, Ethan (Egerton) is a TSA agent working at the airport on Christmas Eve, who finds himself coerced into allowing a dangerous package on a plane.

The trailer shows Ethan slipping an earbud into his ear.

"Ethan, today is a day that you're gonna remember for a very long time, but if you handle it right, you're gonna have a chance to forget it," Jason Bateman's character says.

"Who are you?" Egerton asks.

"Knowing won't change anything, and I hope I don't have to execute someone close to you to prove it," Bateman responds.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs.

Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Sinqua Walls, Logan Marshall-Green, Theo Rossi, Josh Brene, Dean Norris, Tonatiuh, Curtiss Cook, Joe Williamson and Gil Perez-Abraham also star.

The film starts streaming Dec. 13 on Netflix.