A24 is teasing its upcoming fantasy adventure film The Legend of Ochi, starring Helena Zengel.In the preview, released Wednesday, a girl talks about the dangers her community faces."I was born on a small island in the Black Sea," Yuri (Zengel) says. "People say it's a dangerous place. There are bears and wolves and something else. Something people fear is much worse."She is referring to reclusive forest creatures known as ochi."When a baby ochi is left behind its pack, she embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to reunite it with its family," an official synopsis reads.The trailer shows Yuri befriending the ochi as her community attempts to "rescue" her.Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Emily Watson (Dune: Prophecy) and Willem Dafoe (Nosferatu) also star.Isaiah Saxon directs.The film opens in theaters Feb. 28.