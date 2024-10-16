Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander and Olivia Williams will join Charlie Hunnam in the upcoming season of Monster.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third installment in the crime drama anthology series will dramatize the story of serial killer Ed Gein (Hunnam), who used human remains in the furniture and clothing he made.

"Should be good," the former Sons of Anarchy star previously said in a post announcing his new role.

Metcalf (The Conners) will portray Gein's controlling mother, and Hollander (Feud) will play filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.

Williams (Dune: Prophecy) will portray Hitchcock's wife, Alma Hitchcock.

The real-life Gein was a twice-convicted murderer and a suspect in seven other slayings.

Monster previously covered Jeffrey Dahmer in Season 1, and Lyle and Erik Menendez in Season 2. The series is created by Glee co-creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.