Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- Pope Innocent XIII in 1655-- Pope Pius IX in 1792-- Composer Arthur Sullivan, of Gilbert and Sullivan, in 1842-- French cubist painter Georges Braque in 1882-- English novelist Daphne du Maurier in 1907-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis in 1914-- Singer Mary Wells in 1943-- Actor\/singer Bea Arthur in 1922-- Cult leader Jim Jones in 1931-- Actor Harvey Keitel in 1939 (age 84)-- Actor Senta Berger in 1941 (age 82)-- Singer Ritchie Valens in 1941-- Singer Stevie Wonder, born Stevland Hardaway Judkins, in 1950 (age 73)-- Politician John Kasich in 1952 (age 71)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dennis Rodman in 1961 (age 62)-- Comedian Stephen Colbert in 1964 (age 59)-- Singer Darius Rucker in 1966 (age 57)-- Actor Samantha Morton in 1977 (age 46)-- Rapper Pusha T, born Terrence Thornton, in 1977 (age 46)-- Actor Iwan Rheon in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Lena Dunham in 1986 (age 37)-- Actor Robert Pattinson in 1986 (age 37)-- Actor Candice King in 1987 (age 36)-- Actor Jake Borelli in 1991 (age 32)-- Actor Tommy Dorfman in 1992 (age 31)-- Actor Debby Ryan in 1993 (age 30)-- Country singer Morgan Wallen in 1993 (age 30)