The Tony Awards ceremony, one of the biggest live theater-boosting events of the year, will not be televised as scheduled next month because of the ongoing Writers Guild America strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

The union this week denied a request from the Tony Awards Management Committee for a waiver that would have allowed the gala to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ June 11.

An emergency meeting is set for Monday morning to determine whether the ceremony should go on as planned, just not be televised, or be postponed altogether until the strike is over.

Broadway and film star Ariana DeBose is to host for a second consecutive year.

Most TV and film productions, including talk shows and Saturday Night Live, have been shut down since the strike began May 2.

The writers are trying to hammer out new deals with networks, studios and streaming services.

The guild's last major labor action lasted three months in 2007-08.