Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time is the No. 1 album in the United States for a ninth straight week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday are Seventeen's Seventeen: 10th Mini Album, followed by Taylor Swift 's Midnights at No. 3, SZA's SOS at No. 4 and Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier is Eslabon Armado's Desvelado at No. 6, Luke Combs' Gettin' Old at No. 7, Jack Harlow's Jackman. at No. 8, Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains at No. 9 and Swift's Lover at No. 10.