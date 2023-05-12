AMC released the teaser for Season 2 of Dark Winds on Friday. Season 2 premieres in July.

The teaser shows Navajo Nation Tribal Police Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) dodging an exploding police SUV and cocking his gun while nursing a bloody hand and head.

Kiowa Gordon and Jessica Matten also return. Jeri Ryan and Nicolas Logan join the cast of Season 2. AMC renewed the show on June 21, 2022, less than two weeks after its June 12 premiere.

According to AMC, Season 2 sees former deputy Jim Chee (Gordon) teaming again with Leaphorn to pursue an assassin in the Navajo County high desert. Ryan plays Rosemary Vines, described as a femme fatale, and Logan plays the assassin, Colton Wolf.

Dark Winds is based on the Leaphorn and Chee books by Tony Hillerman. Graham Roland created the TV adaptation and John Wirth showruns Season 2.

McClarnon, Roland and Wirth are executive producers along with Robert Redford George R.R. Martin , Anne Hillerman, Chris Eyre, Vince Gerardis and Tina Elmo.

Season 2 will have six episodes.