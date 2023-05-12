Kylie Minogue is back. The Australian singer announced a new album, Tension will be released on Sept. 22.

This will be Minogue's first album in three years, following 2020's Disco. She released some artwork and a tease of the first single "Padam Padam."

"Baby break the tension ....., Minogue posted on Twitter. "My brand new album TENSION will be yours on 22nd September! The first single PADAM PADAM is coming soon."

Her label, BMG, described the 11-track album as "euphoric, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts" and "unabashed pleasure-seeking, seize-the-moment, joyful pop tunes."

Minogue worked on Tension with frequent collaborators Richard "Biff" Stannard and contributor Duck Blackwell who produced and co-wrote seven tracks. She said she spent a year and a half with a mobile studio "by her side," and that working with them remotely at some points helped tremendously when they weren't able to be together due to COVID.

"I started this album with an open mind and a blank page," Minogue said in a release. "Unlike my last two albums there wasn't a 'theme', it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song's individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it's a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high."

Tension tracklist:

Padam Padam

Hold On To Now

Things We Do For Love

Tension

One More Time

You Still Get Me High

Hands

Green Light

Vegas High

10 out of 10 (with Oliver Heldens)

