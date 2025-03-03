Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- Poet Edmund Waller in 1606-- Industrialist George Pullman in 1831-- Inventor Alexander Graham Bell in 1847-- Fraudster Charles Ponzi in 1882-- Actor Jean Harlow in 1911-- Actor James "Scotty" Doohan in 1920-- Musician Doc Watson in 1923-- Filmmaker George Miller in 1945 (age 80)-- Writer Ron Chernow in 1949 (age 76)-- Actor Robert Gossett in 1954 (age 71)-- Actor Miranda Richardson in 1958 (age 67)-- Radio personality Ira Glass in 1959 (age 66)-- College Football Hall of Fame member Herschel Walker in 1962 (age 63)-- Olympic gold medal heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1962 (age 63)-- Actor Laura Harring in 1964 (age 61)-- Musician Tone L\u014dc in 1966 (age 58)-- Actor Julie Bowen in 1970 (age 55)-- Actor David Faustino in 1974 (age 51)-- Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema in 1975 (age 50)-- Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro in 1977 (age 48)-- Actor Jessica Biel in 1982 (age 43)-- Actor Lee David in 1994 (age 31)-- Singer Camila Cabello in 1997 (age 28)-- Actor Amber Midthunder in 1997 (age 28)-- Actor Thomas Barbusca in 2003 (age 22)