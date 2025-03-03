Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Poet Edmund Waller in 1606

-- Industrialist George Pullman in 1831

-- Inventor Alexander Graham Bell in 1847

-- Fraudster Charles Ponzi in 1882

-- Actor Jean Harlow in 1911

-- Actor James "Scotty" Doohan in 1920

-- Musician Doc Watson in 1923

-- Filmmaker George Miller in 1945 (age 80)

-- Writer Ron Chernow in 1949 (age 76)

-- Actor Robert Gossett in 1954 (age 71)

-- Actor Miranda Richardson in 1958 (age 67)

-- Radio personality Ira Glass in 1959 (age 66)

-- College Football Hall of Fame member Herschel Walker in 1962 (age 63)

-- Olympic gold medal heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1962 (age 63)

-- Actor Laura Harring in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician Tone LÅc in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Julie Bowen in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor David Faustino in 1974 (age 51)

-- Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema in 1975 (age 50)

-- Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Jessica Biel in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Lee David in 1994 (age 31)

-- Singer Camila Cabello in 1997 (age 28)

-- Actor Amber Midthunder in 1997 (age 28)

-- Actor Thomas Barbusca in 2003 (age 22)