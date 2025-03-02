Halle Berry kissed Adrien Brody on the Oscars red carpet Sunday in a hilarious callback to a moment they shared at the 2003 Academy Awards.

During the earlier prize presentation, Brody kissed a surprised-looking Berry on the lips as he accepted his Best Actor Oscar for The Pianist.

When she reunited with Brody on the red carpet Sunday, Berry smooched and hugged him as she, Brody and Brody's girlfriend Georgina Chapman laughed and onlookers cheered.

"Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback," Berry posted on X alongside video of the meeting.

Brody went on to win his second Best Actor Oscar for The Brutalist later in the evening.

As he took the stage to pick up the statuette, he spit his gum out into his hand and threw it to Chapman, who picked it up, so he could deliver his speech.