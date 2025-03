Kieran Culkin and Flow were early winners at the Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Culkin won for Best Supporting Actor for his work in A Real Pain, while Flow was named Best Animated Feature.

Comedian Conan O'Brien is hosting the Oscars gala, which honors excellence in cinema.

The event is airing on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

Emilia Perez went into the competition with a leading 13 nominations, while Wicked and The Brutalist earned 10 nods apiece.