Captain America: Brave New World is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $15 million in receipts from Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Last Breath with $7.8 million, followed by The Monkey at No. 3 with $6.4 million, Paddington in Peru at No. 4 with $4.5 million and Dog Man at No. 5 with $4.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Mufasa at No. 6 with $1.9 million, Heart Eyes at No. 7 with $1.3 million, The Unbreakable Boy at No. 8 with $1.2 million, One of Them Days at No. 9 with $925,000 and Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX at No. 10 with $917,000.