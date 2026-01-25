Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Poet Robert Burns in 1759-- Writer W. Somerset Maugham in 1874-- Writer Virginia Woolf in 1882-- Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell in 1918-- Football Hall of Fame member Lou Groza in 1924-- Musician Etta James in 1938-- Football Hall of Fame member Carl Eller in 1942 (age 84)-- Actor Leigh Taylor-Young in 1945 (age 81)-- National Track and Field Hall of Fame member Steve Prefontaine in 1951-- Actor Dinah Manoff in 1956 (age 70)-- Actor Jenifer Lewis in 1957 (age 69)-- Actor Ana Ortiz in 1971 (age 55)-- Musician Joe Sirois (Mighty Mighty Bosstones) in 1972 (age 54)-- Charlene, princess of Monaco, in 1978 (age 48)-- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 1978 (age 48)-- Musician Alicia Keys in 1981 (age 45)-- Actor Michael Trevino in 1985 (age 41)-- Actor Hartley Sawyer in 1985 (age 41)-- Actor Dustin Ingram in 1990 (age 36)-- Actor Ariana DeBose in 1991 (age 35)-- Actor Pauline Chalamet in 1992 (age 34)-- Actor Tati Gabrielle in 1996 (age 30)-- Musician Calum Hood (5 Seconds of Summer) in 1996 (age 30)