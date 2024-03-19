Famke Janssen will star in the new show Amsterdam Empire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix announced the seven-part Dutch original series in a press release Monday.

Amsterdam Empire is written and created by Nico Moolenaar, Piet Matthys and Bart Uytdenhouwen, the creative team behind Undercover and Ferry.

Jonas Govaerts will direct the series, with Janssen and Moolenaar as executive producers.

Amsterdam Empire follows Jack van Doorn, "the rich and notorious founder of the coffee shop empire Jackal, [who] has had to fight his entire career against criminals, competitors, and absurd Dutch laws to become the biggest of them all."

"When his affair with a well-known journalist comes to light, it turns out that his most dangerous enemy has been living under his roof all this time: his betrayed wife, Betty (Janssen), an ex-pop diva who knows all his weak spots and secrets and will not rest until she has taken everything from him," an official synopsis reads.

Amsterdam Empire is described as "an extravagant crime drama full of glamour and grime at the heart of the Amsterdam cannabis scene."

"I am beyond excited to return home to the Netherlands for my very first Dutch role! It's an honor to have the opportunity to work with Nico Moolenaar and the rest of this talented team. I am grateful to be back in business with Netflix once again and to be part of this truly captivating story set in the beautiful city of Amsterdam. The city that has my heart," Janssen said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Janssen is known for playing Jean Grey, aka Phoenix, in the X-Men film series and Lenore Mills in the Taken movies. She also starred on the series Hemlock Grove, Nip/Tuck and How to Get Away with Murder.

Netflix is also developing an untitled French thriller starring Isabelle Adjani as a young mother who becomes a suspect in the mysterious death of the patriarch of a prestigious flower farm.