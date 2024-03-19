Chrissy Metz and Katie Lowes are joining the cast of the Starz series The Hunting Wives.

Starz announced in a press release Monday that Metz (This is Us), Lowes (Scandal), Jaime Ray Newman (Dopesick) and George Ferrier (Sweet Tooth) will have series regular roles in the upcoming drama.

Malin i…kerman, Brittany Snow, Dermot Mulroney and Evan Jonigkeit were previously announced to star.

The Hunting Wives is based on the May Cobb novel. The show follows Sophie (Snow), a woman who moves with her family from the East Coast to deep East Texas, "where she succumbs to socialite Margo Bank's (i…kerman) irresistible charms -- and finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder."

Metz will play Starr, the mother of Abby and a proud working-class woman and staunch Christian, who is not welcome in the high-society world of the Hunting Wives.

Newman will portray Callie, the wife of the powerful Sheriff Jonny, and a powerhouse in her own right. She is the second in command of the Hunting Wives, right below Margo.

Lowes has been cast as Jill, the wife of Reverend Clint and the queen of the mega church. The character is trapped in a loveless marriage and is overly invested in her son Brad's life.

Ferrier will play Brad, a seemingly perfect All-Texan boy with many secrets, including his emotionally incestuous relationship with mom Jill (Lowes) and an affair with one of his mother's best friends.

The Hunting Wives is written and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter, who will also serve as showrunner. Production is underway in Charlotte, N.C.