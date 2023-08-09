Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Fair Play.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the erotic thriller Tuesday featuring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich

Fair Play is written and directed by Chloe Domont.

The film follows Emily (Dynevor) and Luke (Ehrenreich), a couple whose relationship is pushed to the brink after Emily receives an unexpected promotion at the hedge fund firm where they both work.

"An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple's relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement," an official description reads.

Fair Play had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The film will open in select theaters Sept. 29 before an Oct. 13 release on Netflix.

Dynevor is best known for playing Daphne Bridgerton on the Netflix series Bridgerton, while Ehrenreich most recently appeared in the Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer.