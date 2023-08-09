Megan Fox will release a book of poetry.

The 37-year-old actress announced the book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous in a post Tuesday.

Fox said the book was inspired by her experience of carrying the "secrets" and "sins" of men.

"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence. I've spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins," the star said.

"My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what's been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness," she added.

Fox's fiance, rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly , voiced his support in the comments, writing, "proud of you."

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous will be published by Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, on Nov. 7.

In the book, Fox "shows her wicked humor through a heartbreaking and dark collection of poetry. Over the course of 80+ poems Fox chronicles all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process," according to an official synopsis.

