Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie Teefey showed their support for Taylor Swift at the singer's Eras tour show Tuesday.

Gomez, 31, and Gracie, 10, attended Swift's concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with friends.

Gomez shared a video on Instagram Stories of herself singing along to Swift's song "Lover" while embracing Gracie.

The singer and actress wore a grey hoodie with the Eras tour poster printed on the front and exchanged friendship bracelets with Swift's fans in the audience.

Gomez and Swift are longtime friends who first bonded in 2008 while they were dating siblings and Jonas Brothers members Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas , respectively.

"We clicked instantly and, man, that was my girl," Gomez told WSJ. Magazine in 2020.

"There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don't say that in a basic way," Swift added. "I know from when I met her I would always have her back."

Gomez then shared how Swift has "showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected."

"It's been proven year after and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world," she said. "We don't agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."

Gomez said in an interview with Rolling Stone in November 2022 that Swift is her only friend in the industry.

Swift will next perform Wednesday in Los Angeles. Gomez presently stars on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.