Netflix is teasing the new show 6ixtynin9.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the crime thriller series Wednesday.

6ixtynin9 is based on the Thai film of the same name. The original, released in 1999, is written and directed by Pen-Ek Ratanaruang and stars Lalita Panyopas.

The series adaptation stars Davika Hoorne, Amornaek Micheli and Apivich Rintapoln.

6ixtynin9 follows Toom, a woman whose life takes a turn for the worse after discovering a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep.

The trailer shows Toom (Hoorne) face danger after finding a box of cash mistakenly placed on her doorstep.

6ixtynin9 premieres Sept. 6 on Netflix.