Producers have announced the cast for the Broadway revival of Spamalot.

Michael Urie , Ethan Slater, Christopher Fitzgerald, James Monroe Iglehart, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Jimmy Smagula and Nik Walker will star in a new production of the musical comedy.

Spamalot is a musical based on the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. The Broadway adaptation features lyrics and a book by Eric Idle and music by Idle and John Du Prez.

Fitzgerald will play Patsy, with Iglehart as King Arthur, Kritzer as The Lady of the Lake, Slater as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Smagula as Sir Bedevere, Urie as Sir Robin and Walker as Sir Galahad.

Casting for Sir Lancelot will be announced at a later date.

Spamalot will begin previews Oct. 31 at St. James Theatre in New York City and officially open Nov. 16.

The original production premiered on Broadway in 2005 and was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The musical features "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail" and other songs.

