Da Brat is giving a first glimpse of her baby boy.

The 49-year-old rapper shared the first photos featuring True Legend, her 1-month-old son with her wife, Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, on Wednesday.

The photos show Da Brat and Harris-Dupart posing with baby True and Harris-Dupart's three children from previous relationships -- Deja, Jordan and Byron Jr. Deja's daughter Kenzie also appears in the photos.

"Family photos," Da Brat and Harris-Dupart captioned the post.

Da Brat gave birth to True in July after announcing her pregnancy in February. The rapper told People at the time that she didn't expect to have kids before meeting and falling in love with Harris-Dupart.

"I started looking at life so differently," she said. "I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally."

Da Brat and Harris-Dupart married in February 2022.

Da Brat came out as bisexual and confirmed her relationship with Harris-DuPart in March 2020.