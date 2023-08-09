Universal Studios Hollywood announced its Halloween Horror Nights lineup on Wednesday. Halloween Horror Nights runs Sept. 7 to Oct. 31 at the theme park.

The HBO hit The Last of Us will be the theme for one of eight haunted houses added to the theme park's usual movie and television attractions. Universal's upcoming Exorcist: Believer sequel and this year's Evil Dead Rise will be the subject of two others.

Stranger Things 4 will include the Season 4 villain Vecna. Universal Studios has offered Stranger Things attractions for previous seasons of the show.

Universal Monsters: Unmasked includes the studio's Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Phantom of the Opera and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Chucky: Kill Count updates the killer doll for the cable series that airs on SYFY and USA.

Monstrous: The Monsters of Latin America features Latin American folklore and Holidayz in Hell puts a scary twist on holidays.

The Universal tram ride once again transforms into Terror Tram, this year with The Exterminatorz, which adds an insect uprising to the backlot tour, which still drives by sets from Jordan Peele 's Us and Nope. A video shows the kind of giant insects who will join the tram.

Themed food offerings include Chucky BBQ and Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza and Scoops Ahoy ice cream, with Stellar Bar for adults. Chucky and The Purge themed drinks are also available at Peacock's Halloween Horror Bar.

To go with The Monsters of Latin America, the park will offer a Dia de Los Muertos bar, margarita bar and taco stand.

Year-round attractions remaining open during Halloween Horror Nights include The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Transformers, Jurassic World, The Simpsons Ride and Revenge of The Mummy.