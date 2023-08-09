Peacock is teasing the new series The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the crime drama Wednesday featuring Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson

The Continental is a prequel and spinoff of the John Wick films starring Keanu Reeves. The three-part series takes place in 1970s New York and explores how Winston Scott became the proprietor of The Continental hotel.

Woodell plays a young Winston, portrayed by Ian McShane in the John Wick movies.

"Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer teases plenty of action to come as Winston (Woodell) takes on Mel Gibson 's character Cormac.

Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene also star.

The Continental is developed, written and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons.

The series premieres Sept. 22 on Peacock.