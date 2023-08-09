The Franchise has been picked up at HBO.

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO announced in a press release Wednesday that it gave a series order to the new comedy from Sam Mendes , Armando Iannucci and Jon Brown.

The Franchise follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie as "they fight for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe."

"The Franchise shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question -- how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every [expletive]-up has an origin story," an official synopsis reads.

The pilot was written by Brown and directed by Mendes. Brown also serves as showrunner and executive produces with Mendes and Iannucci.

"With a deft touch only he can bring, Sam has brilliantly captured the romance and the reality of filmmaking today. Jon is superb at sending up worlds we think we already know. Together, with Armando, they have delivered a truly hilarious comedy ensemble. I can't wait to see more," HBO programming EVP Amy Gravitt said.

Mendes is known for directing such films as American Beauty, Skyfall and 1917, while Iannucci created the HBO series Veep and Avenue 5.