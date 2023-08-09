Paramount+ is introducing the new show Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

The streaming service shared first-look photos and a teaser for the anthology series Wednesday.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is created by Chad Feehan and executive produced by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions and Yoruba Saxon.

David Oyelowo stars alongside Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Donald Sutherland and Dennis Quaid.

Each season of Lawmen will explore the stories of legendary lawmen and outlaws of the Wild West. The debut season follows Bass Reeves (Oyelowo), a frontier hero "who worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded."

The cast also includes guest stars Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund . Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan , Ryan O'Nan, Margot Bingham Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley and Bill Dawes will have recurring roles.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves will premiere on Paramount+ in the fall.

Sheridan's other Paramount+ series include Special Ops: Lioness and the Yellowstone spinoffs 1923 and 1883.