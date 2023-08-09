Amazon is gearing up for the release of The Wheel of Time Season 2.

Prime Video shared a new teaser for the season Wednesday and announced Season 2 will have a three-episode premiere.

The Wheel of Time is a fantasy drama based on the Robert Jordan book series. Season 2 is based on the second novel in the series, The Great Hunt, with elements of the third book, The Dragon Reborn.

The show follows Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), a hero known as the "Dragon Reborn," as he is guided by the sorceress Moiraine (Rosamund Pike).

The new teaser shows Moiraine (Pike) warn that, "We didn't defeat the Dark One. We set his strongest lieutenant free."

Daniel Henney , Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Donal Finn and Ceara Coveney also star.

Amazon also released a featurette, "Terror of the Trollocs," that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the monsters featured in The Wheel of Time.

The studio previously shared a poster and trailer for the new season.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 premieres Sept. 1 on Prime Video.