South Korean singer V is back with new music.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a single and music video for the song "Love Me Again" on Wednesday.

The "Love Me Again" video shows V perform in a cave as he sings about missing an ex. The singer wears sequined outfits that sparkle in the soft lighting.

"Love Me Again" appears on V's forthcoming debut solo album, Layover, which the singer shared a release schedule for Tuesday.

V will release a teaser photo and a single and music video for the song "Rainy Days" on Friday.

Another teaser photo will follow Aug. 16, with V to release Layover and a music video for "Slow Dancing" on Sept. 8.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service and pursue their solo careers.

Suga announced this week that he has started the process of enlisting in the military.