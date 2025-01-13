MTV has announced Eric Clapton Unplugged...Over 30 Years Later, a 30th anniversary edition of Eric Clapton's MTV Unplugged performance.

The 90-minute special will screen in select U.S. and U.K. theaters Jan. 27 and 28 before becoming available to stream Feb. 12 on Paramount+.

Over 30 Years Later will revisit Clapton's iconic hour-long 1992 performance at Bray Studios in Windsor, England, for MTV Unplugged. The new extended, remixed and remastered version will also see Clapton share inspiration behind certain songs and perform with the crew moments before taking the stage.

Clapton's setlist included acoustic versions of "Layla," "Tears in Heaven" and other hits, as well as covers of classics such as "Before You Accuse Me" and "Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out."

Unplugged, the 1992 live album capturing Clapton's performance, sold over 26 million copies worldwide and is the best-selling live album of all time.

Clapton, 79, most recently released the album Meanwhile in October.