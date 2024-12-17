Sumerian released the trailer for the film Queen of the Ring on Tuesday. The film premiered at the Newport Beach Film Festival in October and is playing additional film festivals.

Emily Bett Rickards stars as Mildred Burke , a pioneering women's wrestler from the 1930s-50s at a time when states like New Jersey banned women from wrestling. The trailer shows Mildred take on critics in the ring and train with Billy Wolfe (Josh Lucs).

Mildred and Billy would marry, but become rivals after their divorce.

Rickards spoke with UPI ahead of the NBFF premiere and detailed her diet and training for the role. She also learned the art of taking falls, or "bumps."

Ash Avildsen wrote and directed Queen of the Ring, based on Jeff Leen's book. Avildsen is the son of Rocky and Karate Kid director John G. Avildsen.