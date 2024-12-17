Apple renewed its original series Bad Monkey for a second season on Tuesday. The first season is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Vince Vaughn stars as Andrew Yancy, an ex-cop who tries to solve a murder to get back in with the force. Executive Producer Bill Lawrence is showrunner of the series adapted from Carl Hiassen's book.

Crystal the Monkey appears on the show as the pet of fisherman Neville (Ronald Peet). Peet told UPI that working with Crystal, playing a Bahamian and doing things "that are maybe scary to me" were among his reasons for joining the cast.

Natalie Martinez plays the medical examiner who teams up with Yancy. Martinez told UPI that the duo make a good team because they find humor in the dark crimes they investigate.

Bad Monkey premiered August 14 and became the No. 1 streaming show. It is also Certified Fresh at Rotten Tomatoes.