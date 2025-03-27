Am I Okay? (I'll be Fine) by Megan Moroney and produced by Kristian Bush for Columbia Records / Sony Music Nashville
Beautifully Broken by Jelly Roll and produced by BazeXX, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Devin Dawson, Charlie Handsome, Ben Johnson, mgk, The Monsters & Strangerz, Austin Nivarel, SlimXX, Ryan Tedder, Isaiah Tejada and Alysa Vanderheym for BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Republic Records.
Cold Beer & Country Music by Zach Top and Produced by Carson Chamberlain for Leo33
F-1 Trillion by Post Malone and produced by Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome and Hoskins for Mercury Records / Republic Records
Whirlwind by Lainey Wilson and produced by Jay Joyce for BBR Music Group and BMG Nashville
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.