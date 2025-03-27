Netflix has released an official lyric video for "Afterlife," an Evanescence song from the soundtrack of upcoming animated series Devil May Cry.

The video, released Thursday on YouTube, features the lyrics to the song integrated into scenes from the animated series, which is based on the video game franchise of the same name.

The upcoming series, which premieres April 3, follows demon hunter Dante (Johnny Yong Bosch) as he fights a war against the demonic forces that have crossed through a portal into the human realm.

Adi Shankar, who serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer, said in January that fans of the video game series should "get hyped" for the adaptation.

"Rest assured, we are working very hard because we love the franchise and because we want to deliver something great," Shankar said in a news release. "Our goal wasn't just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform -- period."

Devil May Cry streams on Netflix.