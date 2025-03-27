The BBC has announced a new documentary film, Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd, which will explore the murder of Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020 and the protests that followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The documentary, which will air on BBC Two and stream on the BBC iPlayer, will feature interviews with members of Floyd's family and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who testified against Officer Derek Chauvin in his 2021 trial.

Chauvin was convicted on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with Floyd's death.

Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd, produced by Rogan Productions, will also feature appearances from British cultural figures including Nathalie Emmanuel, Munya Chawawa and Che Lingo, who attended anti-racism protests in the wake of Floyd's murder.

"At a time when diversity initiatives in the USA are being scrapped by President [Donald] Trump's decree, and Elon Musk retweeted Ben [Shapiro]'s call for Derek Chauvin to be pardoned, this film explores how his death became one of the most significant moments in modern history," the BBC said in a press release. "It also questions whether enough has been achieved since then and what needs to happen next."

Director Kwabena Oppong said the film will look at what has and hasn't changed in the five years since Floyd's death.

"Over the past five years, we've seen progress and growth, but also a growing backlash. Behind everything we consume on TV, in the news, and on social media, there's a deeper story. Through compelling archive footage, user-generated content, and powerful personal testimonies, we aim to bring these stories to the forefront and truly understand what happened in the summer of 2020 and whether lasting change is possible," Oppong said.