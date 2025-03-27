The nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards and Television Craft Awards are in.
Netflix's Baby Reindeer, starring Richard Gadd as a comedian with a stalker (Jessica Gunning), was the most-nominated series with eight nods.
The shows Mr. Bates vs The Post Office, Rivals and Slow Horses were nominated for six honors apiece.
BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip described 2024 as "a standout year for television."
"The drama of sport, the truth of fiction, the humanity of documentary, the poignancy of comedy, serious entertainment -- this year's nominees reflect every aspect of the human condition," she said in a statement. "UK television is at the top of its game, and it is a privilege at BAFTA to showcase the work of our incredibly talented nominees at the BAFTA Television Craft Awards and BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises."
Nominees for Leading Actress include Marisa Abela (Industry), Monica Dolan (Mr. Bates vs The Post Office), Sharon D Clarke (Mr. Loverman), Anna Maxwell Martin (Until I Kill You), Billie Piper (Scoop) and Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing).
