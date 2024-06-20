FromSoftware and Bandai Namco are gearing up for the release of Elden Ring's first and only DLC, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

The highly-anticipated paid expansion officially releases Friday on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Players may have access to the DLC on Thursday, depending on time zone.

Publisher Bandai Namco shared a launch trailer for the DLC on Thursday featuring the voice of Miquella. The character, the demigod brother of Elden Ring's Malenia, is central to the DLC's story.

"Guided by Empyrean Miquella, players are beckoned to the Land of Shadow, a place obscured by the Erdtree where the goddess Marika first set foot. In these strange new lands, players discover the dark secrets of the world as they meet others who follow in Miquella's footsteps with ulterior motives," an official description reads.

Shadow of the Erdtree will introduce the new world Land of Shadow, along with new weapons, equipment, weapon skills, magic, enemies, boss encounters and plotlines.

The DLC is available to pre-load on PlayStation, with download available on PC and Xbox at launch time.

Here's the official release timing for Shadow of the Erdtree in the United States:

Thursday, 3 p.m. PDT on PC, 9 p.m. on console

Thursday, 5 p.m. CDT on PC, 11 p.m. on console

Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT on PC; Friday, midnight on console

Bandai Namco shared a gameplay trailer for Shadow of the Erdtree in February and a story trailer in May.

Elden Ring was originally released in February 2022. The dark fantasy action role-playing game is directed by Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and features writing and worldbuilding by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin.