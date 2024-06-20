Marvel icon Scarlett Johansson and Magic Mike actor Channing Tatum can now be seen in a 90-second trailer for the 1960s NASA dramedy film, Fly Me to the Moon.

Greg Berlanti directed the film, which is set to open in theaters on July 12.

Sony Pictures Entertainment describes the movie as "being set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing.

"Brought in to fix NASA's public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis's (Tatum) already difficult task," the synopsis continued. "When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begins."

The cast also includes Jim Rash, Anna Garcia, Donald Elise Watkins, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Nick Dillenburg, Ray Romano and Woody Harrelson.