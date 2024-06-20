Greg Berlanti directed the film, which is set to open in theaters on July 12.
Sony Pictures Entertainment describes the movie as "being set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing.
"Brought in to fix NASA's public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis's (Tatum) already difficult task," the synopsis continued. "When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begins."
