The Banshees of Inisherin and True Detective alum Colin Farrell says the Falcone crime family is dead and he is now in charge in Thursday's 2-minute trailer for Max's The Penguin.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the preview also shows some surviving Falcones, including Sofia, played by Cristin Milioti , unwilling to give up their portion of the Gotham underworld without a fight.

The DC Comics adaptation is set to premiere on the streaming service in September.

Matt Reeves, who helmed the 2022 blockbuster The Batman introducing Farrell as The Penguin, is executive producing the eight-episode series.

The cast also includes Clancy Brown, Carmen Ejogo, Rhenzi Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell and Michael Zegan.

Lauren LeFranc is the showrunner.