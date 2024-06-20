Danny Garcia was crowned the winner of Season 21 of Bravo's Top Chef on Wednesday night.

Garcia, executive chef at New York's Saga Hospitality Group, beat out his fellow finalists Daniel Jacobs and Savannah Miller for the $250,000 grand prize.

"I'm honored to be the first Puerto Rican, Dominican, and Muslim Top Chef," Garcia said.

"I take immense pride in the dishes I've presented during this competition as they embody my evolution as a chef," he added. "I dedicate this win to my mentor, the late Chef Jamal James Kent, whose steadfast support, leadership, guidance, and friendship have been instrumental in shaping the chef I've become today."

Kristen Kish hosted this season of the cooking competition show.

The judges were Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.