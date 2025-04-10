Cynthia Erivo is releasing new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer and actress announced Thursday that her second studio album, I Forgive You, will arrive June 6, and a new single, "Worst of Me," arrives Thursday night.

"This album, this collection of songs, is something I'm so proud to share with you," she wrote in an Instagram post. "First with 'Replay,' and now, today, tonight with 'Worst of Me.'"

"Replay" arrived in February, just months after the November premiere of Wicked, in which Erivo portrayed Elphaba -- a role that earned her an Oscar nomination.

I Forgive You arrives just days before Erivo hosts the 78th annual Tony Awards June 8.

She will reprise her role as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, which premieres Nov. 21.

Her first studio album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1, arrived in 2021.