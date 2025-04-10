Netflix announced Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror, a documentary from Greg Tillman, will premiere April 18, one day before the 30th anniversary of the terrorist attack.

The streaming service said the documentary film will delve into the April 19, 1995, bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City and the fallout from the attack, which killed 168 people.

The film features audio-recorded interviews with Timothy McVeigh, the man who committed the attack, as well as crime scene recreations and firsthand accounts from survivors, first responders and investigators.

"Probing how the FBI collaborated with local authorities, the documentary takes a detailed look into the investigative methods -- and strokes of pure luck -- used to bring McVeigh and his co-conspirators to justice, while also exploring the personal demons driving McVeigh's radical, far-right, insurrectionist agenda," Netflix said.