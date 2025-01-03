Craig Johnson has announced that his next Walt Longmire book is set for publication this spring.

"Just got the pubdate, Return To Sender, the next Walt Longmire novel arrives May 27th... Boy howdy," Johnson announced on social media Thursday.

The author released two best-sellers in 2024 -- First Frost and Tooth and Claw.

He also published a short story called "Starter's End" online Christmas Day.

Johnson's stories about a principled Wyoming sheriff, his Cheyenne best friend and deputies are the basis of the popular TV drama, Longmire, which is now streaming on Paramount+

The books and TV show are celebrated each summer at an event in Wyoming called Longmire Days.