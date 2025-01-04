Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Mathematician/scientist Isaac Newton in 1643

-- Writer Jacob Grimm in 1785

-- Educator Louis Braille in 1809

-- Charles Stratton, the dwarf known as Gen. Tom Thumb, the entertainer known as Gen. Tom Thumb, in 1838

-- Actor Barbara Rush in 1927

-- Football Hall of Fame coach/player Don Shula in 1930

-- International Boxing Hall of Fame member Floyd Patterson in 1935

-- Actor Dyan Cannon in 1937 (age 88)

-- Writer/former first daughter Maureen Reagan in 1941

-- Historian/writer Doris Kearns Goodwin in 1943 (age 82)

-- Musician Bernard Sumner (New Order/Joy Division) in 1956 (age 69)

-- Comedian Andy Borowitz in 1958 (age 67)

-- Musician Michael Stipe (R.E.M.) in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Dave Foley in 1963 (age 62)

-- Musician Till Lindemann (Rammstein) in 1963 (age 62)

-- Actor Dot Jones in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician Cait O'Riordan (Pogues) in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Julia Ormond in 1965 (age 60)

-- Musician Son of Dave (Crash Test Dummies) in 1967 (age 58)

-- Actor Patrice Lovely in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor/musician Damon Gupton in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor D'Arcy Carden in 1980 (age 45)

-- Actor/comedian Charlyne Yi in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Charles Melton in 1991 (age 34)

-- Actor Emma Mackey in 1996 (age 29)

-- Actor Coco Jones in 1998 (age 27)

-- Actor Jaeden Martell in 2003 (age 22)

-- Actor Dafne Keen in 2005 (age 20)