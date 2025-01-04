Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- Mathematician\/scientist Isaac Newton in 1643-- Writer Jacob Grimm in 1785-- Educator Louis Braille in 1809-- Charles Stratton, the dwarf known as Gen. Tom Thumb, the entertainer known as Gen. Tom Thumb, in 1838-- Actor Barbara Rush in 1927-- Football Hall of Fame coach\/player Don Shula in 1930-- International Boxing Hall of Fame member Floyd Patterson in 1935-- Actor Dyan Cannon in 1937 (age 88)-- Writer\/former first daughter Maureen Reagan in 1941-- Historian\/writer Doris Kearns Goodwin in 1943 (age 82)-- Musician Bernard Sumner (New Order\/Joy Division) in 1956 (age 69)-- Comedian Andy Borowitz in 1958 (age 67)-- Musician Michael Stipe (R.E.M.) in 1960 (age 65)-- Actor Dave Foley in 1963 (age 62)-- Musician Till Lindemann (Rammstein) in 1963 (age 62)-- Actor Dot Jones in 1964 (age 61)-- Musician Cait O'Riordan (Pogues) in 1965 (age 60)-- Actor Julia Ormond in 1965 (age 60)-- Musician Son of Dave (Crash Test Dummies) in 1967 (age 58)-- Actor Patrice Lovely in 1968 (age 57)-- Actor\/musician Damon Gupton in 1973 (age 52)-- Actor D'Arcy Carden in 1980 (age 45)-- Actor\/comedian Charlyne Yi in 1986 (age 39)-- Actor Charles Melton in 1991 (age 34)-- Actor Emma Mackey in 1996 (age 29)-- Actor Coco Jones in 1998 (age 27)-- Actor Jaeden Martell in 2003 (age 22)-- Actor Dafne Keen in 2005 (age 20)