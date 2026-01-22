Best-selling author Craig Johnson has announced that his next Walt Longmire mystery, The Brothers McKay, will be released on May 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hmm, I think I neglected to share this... Coming, May 26th," Johnson wrote on Facebook Thursday about his 22nd Longmire novel.

His last book, Return to Sender, was released in 2025.

Set in contemporary Wyoming, Johnson's books also inspired a beloved TV show -- starring Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Louanne Stephens, Lou Diamond Phillips, A. Martinez. Bailey Chase and Cassidy Freeman -- that ran from 2012 to 2017.

A festival celebrating the show and books is held each summer in Buffalo, Wyo.